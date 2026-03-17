Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 224,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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