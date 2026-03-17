MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.43.

A number of analysts have commented on MDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on MDA Space from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th.

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MDA Space Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. MDA Space has a 12-month low of C$20.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of -1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.54.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.10 million during the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Analysts predict that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total transaction of C$2,056,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 313,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,523,500.70. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

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