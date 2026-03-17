McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Position Reduced by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94,426 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,647,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,773,010,000 after buying an additional 316,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,175,800,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $1,412,069,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s

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McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $326.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,722,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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