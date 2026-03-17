MBB Public Markets I LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328,900 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 0.6% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 110.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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