Maxi Investments CY Ltd Trims Stock Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Maxi Investments CY Ltd trimmed its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Valaris worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 29.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valaris by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $56.50.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

Further Reading

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