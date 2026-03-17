Maxi Investments CY Ltd Sells 69,988 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Maxi Investments CY Ltd cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,988 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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