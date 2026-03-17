Maxi Investments CY Ltd Raises Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,480 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 12.6% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $154,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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