Maxi Investments CY Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Maxi Investments CY Ltd reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,503 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.5% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $340.22 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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