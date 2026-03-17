Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $3.25 Million in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 664,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average is $215.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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