Maxi Investments CY Ltd Has $8.82 Million Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,797.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,512 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 0.7% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Trade Desk by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 502,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 360,804 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 546,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 408.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 50.6% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,255.70. The trade was a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cannonball Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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