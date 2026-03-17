Maxi Investments CY Ltd Has $665,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Maxi Investments CY Ltd decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260,020 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,792,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,353,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,210,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,722,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in JD.com by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,335,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,753,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,551,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,547,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its position in JD.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,072,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,471,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

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JD.com Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 396.0%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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