Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys Shares of 5,700 Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Workday by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Workday by 293.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 832,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,448,000 after purchasing an additional 621,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 529,362 shares of company stock valued at $89,425,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.4%

WDAY opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $117.76 and a one year high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.