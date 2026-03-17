Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys 19,930 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 558.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.4% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $174.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.17. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $100,342.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 501,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,554,777.40. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,554.85. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,029 shares of company stock worth $142,236,823. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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