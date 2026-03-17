Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires Shares of 150,000 SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SentinelOne Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on S. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price target on SentinelOne and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,178 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $71,508.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 557,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,711.04. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $510,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,046,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,207.21. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

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