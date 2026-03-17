Maxele Advisors LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Maxele Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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