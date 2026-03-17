Maxele Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,721 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Maxele Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Further Reading

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