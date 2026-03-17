Maxele Advisors LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Maxele Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.77 and its 200-day moving average is $375.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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