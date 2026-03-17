Maxele Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,516 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

Maxele Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maxele Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,351,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $107.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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