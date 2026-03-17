Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $57.8070, with a volume of 414958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matador Resources Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 5,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $847.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.13 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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