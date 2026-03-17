Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340,392 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Robbins Farley boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.83.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:MA opened at $507.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $452.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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