MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stock Holdings Lifted by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $300.47 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $310.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.84.

Read Our Latest Report on MTZ

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.