Mason Capital Management LLC Invests $42.12 Million in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,595,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,117,000. Kenvue comprises approximately 8.6% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Kenvue by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 55.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 980,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 351,259 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 36.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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Kenvue Stock Up 1.3%

KVUE opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 107.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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