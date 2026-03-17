Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN) Issues Earnings Results

Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Marwynn had a negative return on equity of 224.54% and a negative net margin of 94.65%.

Marwynn Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MWYN opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Marwynn has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Get Marwynn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marwynn

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marwynn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marwynn in the first quarter worth $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marwynn in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Marwynn during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

About Marwynn

(Get Free Report)

Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marwynn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwynn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.