Marshfield Associates Purchases 86,182 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 4.1% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned 1.45% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $238,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EXPD opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.