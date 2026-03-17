Marshfield Associates Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $161,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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