Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marshall Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 468.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $168.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

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