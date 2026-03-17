Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $847,000 in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

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First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries. The Index is rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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