Marshall Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,491 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 278,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,974,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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