Marshall Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up about 1.9% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

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ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of ARKW opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.53.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Announces Dividend

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $2.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 155.0%.

(Free Report)

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is issued by ARK.

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