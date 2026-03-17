Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.40. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.37 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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