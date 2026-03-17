Marquette Associates Inc. Buys 33,246 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Marquette Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of Marquette Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marquette Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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