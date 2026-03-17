Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 93,560 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 12th total of 112,389 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 90,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MAKSY
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.
In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.
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