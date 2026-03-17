Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys 45,826 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

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