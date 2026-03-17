Mariner LLC Raises Position in BlackRock $BLK

Mariner LLC grew its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $134,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,901 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,962.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,524,000 after purchasing an additional 754,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,247,000 after purchasing an additional 424,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $943.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,072.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,090.91.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,308.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total value of $2,339,962.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,331.41. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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