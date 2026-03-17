Mariner LLC Purchases 32,123 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,884,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $124,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 605,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 62.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 773,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after buying an additional 297,304 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in CocaCola by 607.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 35,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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