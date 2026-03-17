Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $511,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $615.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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