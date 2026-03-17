Mariner LLC Has $274.35 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $274,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after buying an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after buying an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $655.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,484. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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