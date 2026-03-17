Mariner LLC Has $274.35 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $274,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after buying an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after buying an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
XOM stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $655.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $159.60.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,484. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
More Exxon Mobil News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $163 and kept an Overweight/Buy view, citing higher 2026 oil assumptions — a direct analyst catalyst supporting upside in XOM shares. Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades (reported as “dual upgrades”) — including Piper Sandler coverage noted alongside Barclays — are lifting investor appetite and helping XOM approach 52‑week highs. Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Climbs to Near-Peak Levels Following Dual Analyst Upgrades
- Positive Sentiment: Oil prices jumped over 2% as doubts grew about a U.S.-led plan to protect Strait of Hormuz shipping — higher crude directly improves near-term cash flow and margins for major oil producers like Exxon. Oil jumps over 2% as doubts linger over U.S.-backed plan to protect Strait of Hormuz shipping
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation headlines (U.S. threats against Iranian export infrastructure and industry warnings about a closed Strait of Hormuz) are amplifying supply‑risk premium in oil — a tailwind for Exxon’s earnings outlook. U.S. oil prices top $100 as Trump administration threatens strikes on Iran’s crude export facilities
- Positive Sentiment: Investor media continue to flag Exxon as a resilient dividend payer amid the rally, reinforcing buy-side interest from income-focused investors. 2 No Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy As Oil Tops $100
- Positive Sentiment: Portfolio commentary and videos are naming Exxon among top oil‑stock picks to use oil volatility (alongside other high‑dividend names), which can attract tactical flows into XOM. XOM, BP & ETFs: Using Oil Volatility in Your Portfolio
- Neutral Sentiment: Energy sector indexes are up modestly (sector strength supports XOM but is broader-market driven), so some of Exxon’s move is cyclical rather than company‑specific. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Monday Afternoon
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
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