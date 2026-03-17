Mariner LLC Has $176.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $176,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $307.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $321.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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