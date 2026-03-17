Mariner LLC Has $152.21 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,612 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $152,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options flow — traders bought ~468,549 TSM call contracts in one day (≈+213% vs. average), which signals aggressive bullish positioning and short-term upside expectations from institutional/trader activity.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness ramps up — Bernstein and other outlets are highlighting TSM’s AI exposure and several firms maintain buy/overweight views with high price targets, supporting momentum. TSMC Stock (TSM): Top Bernstein Analyst Turns Up the Heat on This AI Chipmaker
- Positive Sentiment: Tight foundry capacity from AI demand — reports that Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs and rising Google TPU orders are competing for advanced-node capacity at TSMC support pricing power and utilization for 3nm/2nm nodes. Nvidia Rubin GPU Faces Possible Delay As HBM4 Supply Falls Short, While Google TPU Demand Surges In Race For TSMC Capacity
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage and market roundups — pieces comparing Micron vs. TSM and broader tech market notes provide context but no immediate company-specific catalysts. Better Chip Stock to Buy: Micron or Taiwan Semiconductor?
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional and congressional activity — Quiver/market trackers show large portfolio reshuffles (some big sell-downs by major funds but also sizable additions by others) and several congressional trades; this creates noise but not a clear directional signal. TSMC Stock (TSM) Opinions on BofA Buy Rating and AI Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry peers and technicals — GlobalFoundries’ momentum and broader tech roundup items influence sentiment toward chip stocks generally but are not specific TSM catalysts. Tech, Media & Telecom Roundup: Market Talk
- Negative Sentiment: China’s domestic push toward 7nm — reports of Chinese foundry advances (Hua Hong and others) raise medium-term competition and geopolitical risk that could pressure margin or market share in certain segments. China’s Next Chip Push Moves Toward 7 nm
- Negative Sentiment: Supply-chain constraints (HBM4 memory) — memory or advanced-package shortages that delay key customers’ product launches (e.g., Nvidia Rubin) could create short-term demand timing risk even as longer-term node demand remains strong. China ‘Homegrown’ Gamble: Can New 7nm Chips Finally Replace Nvidia, TSMC?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $340.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.35 and its 200 day moving average is $307.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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