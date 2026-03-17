Mariner LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,341 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $936,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 290,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,792,000 after buying an additional 585,414 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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