Mariner LLC Buys 50,593 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $341,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after buying an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,657,000 after buying an additional 3,266,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $585.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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