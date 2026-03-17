Mariner LLC Acquires 94,595 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $207,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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