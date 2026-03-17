Mariner LLC Acquires 1,449,320 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,004,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned 1.97% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $654,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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