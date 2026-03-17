Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,174 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 179.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 814.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

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Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.1%

MFC stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

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