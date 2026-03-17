Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlos J. Vazquez acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $33,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,189.40. This trade represents a 142.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

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