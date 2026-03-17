Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 79,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 71,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $117.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.51 million. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Byline Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.