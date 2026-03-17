Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 49,682 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,682 shares during the period. WesBanco comprises approximately 1.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 51.7% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.79. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.43%.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

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