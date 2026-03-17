Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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