Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,765. This trade represents a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

See Also

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