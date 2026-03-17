Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 160,000 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1,246.1% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,551.06. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 166,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,723.09. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,481. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

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KeyCorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KEY opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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